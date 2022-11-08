Cognizant Technology Solutions’s IT hiring activity declines 6.2% in October 2022

US-based company Cognizant Technology Solutions IT hiring declined 6.2% in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 7.01% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 33.37% share in the company’s total hiring activity in October 2022, and recorded a 0.07% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Cognizant Technology Solutions IT hiring in October 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Cognizant Technology Solutions, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 67.14% in October 2022, and a 3.01% drop over September 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 17.31% in October 2022, and registered a decline of 5.95%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 6.9% in October 2022, a 3.28% rise from September 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Cognizant Technology Solutions

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in October 2022 with a 70.76% share, which marked a 10.03% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 21.69%, registering a 33.78% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 5.81% share and a 29.33% drop over September 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.53% and a month-on-month decline of 36.36%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.22%, registering a 71.43% drop over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 61.01% share in October 2022, a 9.43% decline over September 2022. India featured next with a 15.55% share, up 61.36% over the previous month. Canada recorded an 8.76% share, a decline of 16.67% compared with September 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Cognizant Technology Solutions IT hiring activity in October 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 49.51%, down by 11.55% from September 2022. Junior Level positions with a 41.62% share, a decline of 10.17% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 7.34% share, up 2133.33% over September 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 1.53%, recording a month-on-month decline of 57.58%.