Cognizant Technology Solutions’s IT hiring activity declines 6.3% in November 2022

US-based company Cognizant Technology Solutions IT hiring declined 6.3% in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 2.21% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 31.95% share in the company’s total hiring activity in November 2022, and recorded a 1.11% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Cognizant Technology Solutions IT hiring in November 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Cognizant Technology Solutions, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 62.39% in November 2022, and a 17.46% drop over October 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 16.15% in November 2022, and registered a decline of 17.61%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 13.81% in November 2022, a 96.49% rise from October 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Cognizant Technology Solutions

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in November 2022 with a 71.27% share, which marked a 9.97% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 21.33%, registering a 13.07% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 6.04% share and a 14.04% drop over October 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.36% and a month-on-month decline of 21.43%.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 58.45% share in November 2022, a 14.29% decline over October 2022. India featured next with a 12.45% share, down 28.87% over the previous month. Canada recorded a 10.48% share, an increase of 6.25% compared with October 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Cognizant Technology Solutions IT hiring activity in November 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 56.6%, up by 7.24% from October 2022. Junior Level positions with a 41.92% share, a decline of 16.46% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 1.23% share, down 16.67% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.25%, recording a month-on-month decline of 97.01%.