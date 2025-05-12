The International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) play crucial roles in the global energy transformation through the establishment of standards that promote environmentally conscious practices, enhance energy efficiency and facilitate the integration of renewable energy sources. These standards encourage companies to incorporate sustainability into product development by reducing the environmental impact while meeting regulatory requirements and addressing stakeholder needs for sustainable development.

The IEC is actively involved in the digital transformation of the electric power industry, with strategic cooperation between the IEC and companies like Huawei, aiming to develop standards that enhance the digitalisation of power systems. In 2023, the IEC International Standards Promotion Center in Nanjing, together with Huawei, signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the goal of accelerating the digital transformation of the electric power industry in China[i].

The strategic cooperation agreement set the stage for the two sides to meet regularly to discuss trends and challenges in the electric power industry, fostering cooperation and exchange of ideas. The goal was to then establish a joint standards R&D mechanism to promote relevant regulations and standards and contribute to the industry’s development by replicating successful practices and sharing global experience.

Encouraging industry advancement

At the Huawei Industrial, Digital and Intelligent Transformation Summit – which took place at MWC Barcelona 2025 – Oleg Logvinov, Chair of the IEEE P2413.2, P1901.1 and P1901.3 Working Groups and CEO of IoTecha, presented the IEEE P2413.2 PDIoT standards architecture, along with the strategic initiatives of the IEEE P2413.2 Working Group. This is seen as a key move to encourage industry advancement, designed to drive forward the digital transformation of the industry.

IEEE and IEC standards are pivotal in guiding the global energy transformation towards sustainability by promoting environmentally conscious designs, supporting renewable energy integration, facilitating digital advancements in the energy sector and encouraging international cooperation. Such collaborations are crucial for the global power industry to become smarter and more efficient, a key component of sustainable energy development.

