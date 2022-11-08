COP27 take note: Climate tech funding has soared in 2022

Credit: Marti Bug Catcher / Shutterstock. Climate change is a hot button topic this week.

Climate tech firms have enjoyed an investment surge in 2022, but the funding falls short of the $1tn a new report says is needed to curb climate change. The report was issued by Egypt and the UK ahead of the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP27.

Free Report How can your business build resilience within the ESG space? Identify the top trending themes relevant to ESG across all sectors

Monitor investment and innovation landscape in ESG

Track key events and social media mentions related to ESG Download our full report to understand how you can use GlobalData’s trusted insight to develop your business in 2022 and beyond. ESG is a key theme impacting companies across all sectors globally. It has emerged as the top theme among company filings, with a rising focus on SDG 16 (Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions) amidst current geopolitical tensions and sustainability-driven investments. Leading sectors with the highest active jobs in this space include aerospace and defense, automotive, banking and payments, construction, and consumer, with many companies actively looking to establish ESG-related expertise. For more information related to company filings and job analytics, as well as key insights across the latest news, deals, and patents, consult our full report. This report will help you to:Download our full report to understand how you can use GlobalData’s trusted insight to develop your business in 2022 and beyond. by GlobalData Enter your details here to receive your free Report. Please enter a work/business email address Country United Kingdom United States Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D"ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People"s Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People"s Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan, Province of China Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Download free Report By clicking the Download Free Report button, you accept the terms and conditions and acknowledge that your data will be used as described in the GlobalData privacy policy By downloading this Report, you acknowledge that we may share your information with our white paper partners/sponsors who may contact you directly with information on their products and services.



Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address. Thank you.Please check your email to download the Report.

Moreover, sceptics have suggested that throwing money at the problem won’t make it go away. To make real change, they urge politicians and corporate chieftains around the globe to make and live up to commitments to halt global warming.

These issues have come to the fore as the COP27 climate summit kicked off in Egypt this week. Between November 6 and 18, representatives from over 200 governments, NGOs and business bosses will rub shoulders in Sharm El Sheikh whilst trying to agree on the next step forward to tackle environmental collapse.

However, some of the reporting suggests that it might be more likely that the conference will regress to the regular mud-slinging and angling for advantage that have become commonplace at these conferences.

Already, countries from the global south have urged rich countries to meet the $100bn climate finance pledge made in 2019, and to compensate vulnerable nations for the irreparable damages done to the climate by predominantly nations in the global north. Elsewhere, the UK’s defenestrated prime minister Boris Johnson has taken the climate summit as an opportunity to burnish his tarnished legacy, calling on the conference to fulfil the promises made at COP26 in Glasgow.

It is, in other words, easy to let pessimism overshadow some of the positive results seen in the climate tech sector. Climate tech is a catch-all term for any firm providing technological solution that would arguably help tackle climate change. The broad church of companies in this sector include everything from solar panel startups to blockchain-powered supply chain ventures, from ocean-cleaning robots to innovative firms hoping to decarbonise cities.

Climate tech investment is soaring

New data from research firm GlobalData shows that environment-focused tech companies have raised over $2.41bn across 121 capital raisings so far in 2022. Of that, $1.54bn have come from venture capital (VC) funding rounds.

The total amount of climate tech funding in 2022 is up from the $534m raised across 45 rounds last year. However, the capital raised is dwarfed by the $7.48bn injected into the industry across 111 venture financing, private equity, equity offering and debt offering deals in 2020.

The real number could be even higher. Last week, Big Four accountancy firm PwC’s State of Climate Tech 2022 report suggested that over $50bn in VC money have been injected into climate tech companies this year. That would mean that more than a quarter of every venture dollar invested in 2022 has gone to a climate tech enterprise.

While providing slightly different numbers, both the GlobalData and the PwC dataset point towards a trend where investors still have an appetite for providing climate tech funding.

“In the face of its first real test over the past decade, climate tech markets have shown encouraging resilience," said Will Jackson Moore, global ESG leader at PwC UK. "With a background of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation, and a sharp correction in the capital markets, there was all the potential for investor confidence to crumble. The task is to build on momentum, with more attention on early stage funding and further boosting technologies with the highest potential for reducing emissions.”

COP27 organising countries estimate $1tn needed to tackle climate change

The robust results of climate tech funding rounds so far are encouraging, but they fall some way short of the investment needed to tackle climate change. That is according to a new report commissioned by current and previous climate summit organisers, Egypt and Britain, ahead of COP27.

"The world needs a breakthrough and a new roadmap on climate finance that can mobilise the $1tn in external finance that will be needed by 2030 for emerging markets and developing countries other than China," said the report, noting that current investment stood around $500m.

It added that the biggest increase should come from the private sector, both domestic and foreign, while annual flows from development banks should be tripled, Reuters reported. The report also urged concessional loans that offer more favourable terms than markets should be stepped up to unlock "substantial climate finance".

Will climate tech funding save the planet?

Climate tech funding recovering from its 2021 dip is great news. Rising capital flows highlight that companies are taking the environmental aspect of ESG seriously. However, it is important to recognise that technology itself won't be enough to save the planet. Contrary to what boisterous press releases from climate tech startups may suggest, technology is not a silver bullet to halt environmental collapse.

Technology can provide many advantages for organisations stepping up their efforts to stop global warming. Tech can provide data about carbon emissions, help them reduce traffic congestion, empower smart grids to distribute electricity more efficiently, and provide digital models to know where city planners need to up their efforts – essentially every promise ever made by smart city evangelists.

Efforts like these are admirable, but they fall short of what environmental experts suggest is needed to tackle climate change: a commitment from both politicians and companies around the world to step up their game.

NGOs and intergovernmental organisations around the world – such as the United Nations Development Programme, the OECD and the CDP – have called for not just active commitments, but that businesses and governments are held accountable to those commitments in a transparent way. Without that, businesses will continue to fail to recycle plastic, introduce carbon-catching technologies and halt the onslaught of global warming.

As the UN secretary general António Guterres put it at the opening of COP27: “Humanity has a choice: cooperate or perish. It is either a climate solidarity pact – or a collective suicide pact.”

GlobalData is the parent company of Verdict and its sister publications.