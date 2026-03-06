The CrowdStrike Falcon platform will be accessible via STACKIT’s cloud marketplace. Credit: jackpress/Shutterstock.com.

CrowdStrike and Schwarz Digits have entered into a long-term partnership to make the CrowdStrike Falcon cybersecurity platform available on STACKIT, Schwarz Digits’ sovereign cloud infrastructure in Europe.

The arrangement will allow organisations, including enterprises and public sector bodies, to utilise the Falcon platform natively within STACKIT’s EU-operated data centres, meeting regional requirements for data sovereignty and regulatory compliance.

Through the integration, highly regulated sectors and operators of critical infrastructure can access cybersecurity services that remain within European jurisdictions.

The deployment supports compliance with regulations such as the EU Cyber Resilience Act and NIS2, which impose stricter requirements on data handling and executive accountability for organisations managing sensitive or critical systems.

The Falcon platform will be accessible via STACKIT’s cloud marketplace, offering functions across endpoint, cloud, identity, and exposure management.

Security telemetry and threat detection activities associated with these deployments will process entirely within EU-based data centres, supporting adherence to GDPR and other national standards.

Initial products from the collaboration include the Seraphic secure enterprise browser and an AI-based security information and event management (SIEM) system developed as native solutions for STACKIT’s infrastructure.

CrowdStrike chief business officer Daniel Bernard said: “Making the Falcon platform available on STACKIT will enable customers to deploy AI-native protection on EU-owned and operated infrastructure while maintaining the performance, visibility, and efficacy they expect from CrowdStrike.”

By integrating globally recognised cybersecurity technologies directly with a sovereign cloud provider, Schwarz Digits aims to address operational autonomy for customers in industries such as healthcare, finance, public administration, and defence.

Schwarz Digits co-CEO Christian Müller said: “By integrating CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform directly into our EU-operated STACKIT infrastructure, we are helping reduce the trade-off between world-class performance and strict data residency.

“This partnership demonstrates our commitment to IT efficiency: we provide an AI-native security layer designed to protect complex workloads while minimising the operational overhead of routing telemetry across borders.”

As part of the agreement, companies under the Schwarz Group will centralise their cybersecurity operations on the Falcon platform.

The collaboration is expected to strengthen both CrowdStrike’s ecosystem presence in Europe and STACKIT’s position among organisations seeking locally delivered security services.