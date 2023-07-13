In FY 2023, VBI saw double-digit revenue growth, offering not only on-footprint connectivity and managed services to or from Europe, but also from global managed mobility. Credit: Resul Muslu via Shutterstock.

Communications Service Providers (CSPs) often derive revenues from multi-national companies (MNCs) that are headquartered outside of their footprint.

They may provide fixed or mobile connections that originate or terminate on their network. Target companies either have facilities, customers, or supply chain partners in countries where they do business or need to frequently communicate, but where they do not have their headquarters location. Simple roaming relationships for mobile communications can provide global or near-global access for basic voice, data, and internet access; however, more complex, secure, reliable, “always-on” communications are often required for CSPs.

For example, The FreeMove Alliance, a mobile telecommunications alliance between Deutsche Telekom, Orange, TIM, and Telia, serves as a mobile services hub that helps the top 500 MNCs in Europe optimize their investment in mobile connectivity by offering them global access to reliable networks through a central point of provisioning, management, and support.

Vodafone Business International (VBI) does not rely on this kind of alliance with CSPs to provide reliable global connectivity because it has such a large footprint of its own and has partners in regions that offer connectivity beyond Vodafone’s own fixed and mobile networks.

Vodafone Americas and Vodafone Partner Markets focus on customers headquartered across the Americas, Vodafone’s European Partner Markets (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Luxembourg, Sweden and Switzerland, as well as countries in Eastern Europe), and International Public Sector organizations.

VBI serves 400+ customers headquartered across the Americas, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and European Partner markets in 93 countries.

In FY 2023, VBI saw double-digit revenue growth, offering not only on-footprint connectivity and managed services to or from Europe, but also from global managed mobility, SDWANs, IoT, and Device Lifecycle Management services. It is focused on expanding its channel partners to include more global systems integrators, marketplaces, and local resellers, with the aim of radically simplifying how its customers communicate on a global scale and becoming a key enabler of their digital strategy.

Beyond channel partnerships, VBI anticipates offering new products and services such as multi-country Mobile Private Networks (MPNs) to MNCs, leveraging its solid growth in this technology in Europe. VBI IoT customers can leverage many of the same centres of excellence Vodafone uses in Europe including IoT.nxt for automotive use cases and Grand Centrix, a Vodafone subsidiary offering IoT integration and professional services.

The US continues to be a significant contributor to VBI’s growth (with 30% growth in the region in 2023), featuring sales to automotive OEMs, medical equipment suppliers, energy solutions providers, and logistic companies.

The international public sector

As an example of the work VBI is doing in the international public sector, Vodafone supports the European Space Agency’s Earth Observation Program. The ESA’s satellite network produces remarkably detailed imaging data on drought, floods, and soil and crop health.

Vodafone will integrate this data feed into MyFarmWeb, the cloud-based IoT platform run by Vodafone’s Vodacom subsidiary in South Africa. The MyFarmWeb cloud-based platform allows farmers to store, visualize and view the information gathered via agricultural Internet of Things sensors and other data sources in the field.

With the addition of the ESA (European Space Agency) satellite data, growers who use the MyFarmWeb platform can make more precise decisions about applying water, fertilizer, and pesticides. That level of precision will lead to higher yields while reducing waste and the climate impact of excess inputs such as diesel fuel.