Considering the increase in sophisticated threats, and hospitals’ reliance on digital systems, robust cyber defences are badly needed. Credit: MaximP via Shutterstock.

Cyberattacks are especially dangerous when it comes to healthcare companies, as they collect and utilise sensitive patient data.

For these organizations, operational functions can be literally matters of life and death. Digital downtime could potentially increase patient stay lengths, medical complications, and mortality rates.

Increased risk

GlobalData’s report on Cybersecurity in Healthcare described how after Covid, cyber risk is higher than ever. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the rush from in-person care to virtual care and digital monitoring—and from office-based work to remote working—significantly increased cyber risk. The increased use of technology (especially cloud) increased the potential attack surface and the high speed of transition required meant many information technology security teams had insufficient time to install adequate security defences.

Indeed, there are reported increases in cyberattack attempts against hospitals. The most recent serious cyberattack on hospitals was in February 2024 in Romania. Many healthcare facilities were hit by a ransomware attack; 25 hospitals were affected and 79 others were put offline for an investigation. Consequently, this digital downtime impacted bookings, records, and vital machines such as MRI scanners. The UK was hit by a similar attack in 2017, which affected 80 out of 236 hospitals and resulted in nearly 7000 appointments being impacted.

Protection against cyberattacks is vital

Considering the increase in sophisticated threats, and hospitals’ reliance on digital systems, robust cyber defences are badly needed. GlobalData predicts that between 2020 and 2025, cybersecurity spending by healthcare providers and payors is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.1%, from $4.59bn to $6.77bn.

There are already examples of hospitals adopting state-of-the-art cyber protection. Milton Keynes University Hospital recently implemented Darktrace’s Self-Learning AI and Autonomous Response technologies. Interestingly, unlike other cybersecurity companies, Darktrace uses “unsupervised Artificial Intelligence (AI)” to protect systems from cyber threats, meaning that it does not need to be supervised by people to collect and identify threats.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Darktrace’s AI resides in the hospital’s digital system and observes the internal networks of the cloud, learning by itself what is normal or unusual, while looking out for vulnerabilities. It will stop anything suspicious automatically and works 24/7. The hospital system is now protected continuously.

As AI develops, worries about data privacy and risk management will increase. While hackers can abuse AI—for example, by utilising it to ameliorate algorithms they use to obtain passwords—AI can equally be used to benefit cybersecurity.

Darktrace is an example of how AI can analyse large amounts of data quickly and detect any weaknesses in systems. Preventing cyberattacks before they happen will not only protect hospitals but also lower IT costs, saving money for what are often cash-strapped institutions.