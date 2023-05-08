The global technology industry experienced a 15% drop in new job postings related to cybersecurity in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics. The growing application of Cybersecurity will prove to have a transformative impact on the technology sector. GlobalData’s Cybersecurity market report helps keep abreast of the latest trends in Cybersecurity, market opportunity forecast and the competitive landscape. Buy the report here. This compares to a 36% decrease versus Q1 2022.

Notably, Computer and Mathematical Occupations jobs accounted for a 44% share of the global technology industry’s cybersecurity-related total new job postings in Q1 2023, down 23% over the prior quarter.

Computer and Mathematical Occupations drive cybersecurity-related hiring activity

Computer and Mathematical Occupations, with a share of 44%, emerged as the top cybersecurity-related job roles within the technology industry in Q1 2023, with new job postings drop by 23% quarter-on-quarter. Management Occupations came in second with a share of 18% in Q1 2023, with new job postings dropping by 5% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent cybersecurity roles include Business and Financial Operations Occupations with a 7% share in Q1 2023, Installation, Maintenance, and Repair Occupations with a 7% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in technology industry accounted for 14% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q1 2023 were Accenture, Motorola Solutions, International Business Machines, Jacobs Solutions, and CrowdStrike. Together they accounted for a combined share of 14% of all cybersecurity-related new jobs in the technology industry.

Accenture posted 1,926 cybersecurity-related new jobs in Q1 2023, Motorola Solutions 993 jobs, International Business Machines 879 jobs, Jacobs Solutions 839 jobs, and CrowdStrike 699 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by The US with a 52.52% share of total new job postings, Q1 2023

The largest share of cybersecurity-related new job postings in the technology industry in Q1 2023 was in The US with 52.52% followed by India (13.48%) and The UK (4.73%). The share represented by The US was one percentage point higher than the 51.35% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

To further understand GlobalData's analysis on Cyber Security Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Type (Enterprise, Consumer), Product (Security Consulting, Managed Service Providers, Identity and Access Management), Vertical, Enterprise Size, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2026 buy the report here.