The proportion of technology and communications companies hiring for cybersecurity related positions rose to a year-high in August 2021, with 49.6% of the companies included in our analysis recruiting for at least one such position.

This latest figure was higher than the 48.7% of companies who were hiring for cybersecurity related jobs in July 2021 and an increase compared to the figure of 42% for the equivalent month last year.

When it came to the proportion of all job openings that were linked to cybersecurity, related job postings rose in August 2021, with 4.9% of newly posted job advertisements being linked to the topic.

This latest figure was a decrease compared to the 5.3% of newly advertised jobs that were linked to cybersecurity in the equivlent month a year ago.

Cybersecurity is one of the topics that GlobalData, from whom our data for this article is taken, have identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years. Companies that excel and invest in these areas now are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforseen challenges.

Our analysis of the data shows that technology and communications companies are currently hiring for cybersecurity jobs at a rate higher than the average for all companies within GlobalData's job analytics database. The average among all companies stood at 1.5% in August 2021.

GlobalData's job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of thousands of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they're posted and tagging them with additional layers of data on everything from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends.

