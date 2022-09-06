Huawei leads the way as cybersecurity innovation among tech industry companies drops

Huawei leads the way as research and innovation in cybersecurity in the technology and communications sector has declined in the last year, GlobalData data reveals.

Cybersecurity innovation has become increasingly important over the past decade as companies find themselves more and more exposed to cyberattacks.

Tracking the number of patents filed provides a huge opportunity to gauge how much innovation is being done in the cybersecurity space.

The most recent figures show that the number of related patent applications in the industry stood at 5,068 in the three months ending July – down from 5,913 over the same period in 2021.

Figures for patent grants related to followed a similar pattern to filings – shrinking from 4,244 in the three months ending July 2021 to 3,563 in the same period in 2022.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Using textual analysis, as well as official patent classifications, these patents are grouped into key thematic areas, and linked to key companies across various industries.

Cybersecuis onae of the key areas tracked by GlobalData. It has been identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years, and is one of the areas that companies investing resources in now are expected to reap rewards from.

The figures also provide an insight into the largest innovators in the sector.

Huawei was the top innovator in the technology and communications sector in the latest quarter. The company, which has its headquarters in China, filed 521 related patents in the three months ending July. That was down from 612 over the same period in 2021.

It was followed by the United States based International Business Machines with 395 patent applications, the United States based Intel (325 applications), and the United States based Alphabet (213 applications).

Intel Corp has recently ramped up R&D in . It saw growth of 60% in related patent applications in the three months ending July compared to the same period in 2021 - the highest percentage growth out of all companies tracked with more than 10 quarterly patents in the technology and communications sector.