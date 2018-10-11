Luke covers sports, tech and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Trump keeps up with the Kardashians

Rapper Kanye West will meet with President of the United States Donald Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, who has been pushing for the criminal justice system to be reformed, at the White House today.

West, Trump and Kushner are expected to discuss prison conditions, gang violence prevention and reforming convicts. It comes a month after West’s wife, reality television personality Kim Kardashian, took part in similar discussions with the President.

West has been keen to display his support of Trump in recent weeks. He recently sparked controversy by wearing one of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” hats during an episode of comedy show Saturday Night Live.

The successful musician has plans to succeed Trump as President, should he win another term in 2020. West announced his intention to run in 2015, and has since confirmed that he could run for president in the 2024 election.

Industry leaders discuss the future of fashion

The leaders of the fashion world will come together in New York today for Vogue: Forces of Fashion.

The one day event will bring together business leaders, fashion designers and influencers, including Vogue editor Anna Wintour, Instagram’s director of fashion partnerships Eva Chen and supermodels Ashley Graham, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner to discuss the current state of fashion and the industry’s future.

Sessions including The Influencer’s Influence, a look into the life of Kris Jenner and her multi-billion dollar business empire, and The Runway is Reality, a look at new trends playing out across the fashion industry.

Vogue: Forces of Fashion is being held at Milk Studios in New York City.

Experts calls for increased tech regulation

Doteveryone, a think tank fighting for responsible development of future technologies, will publish a new report Regulating for Responsible Technology today, which calls for the establishment of a new, independent tech regulator.

The organisation, which champions the development of responsible technology for a fairer future, believes that companies need to be made more accountable for the products that they develop in order to ensure that future technology is beneficial to the public. According to Doteveryone, this would help to empower regulators, policymakers and the public to stop the development of harmful technology.

Despite the many benefits of advancements in technology, there are also many concerns over the impact that future technology could have. Many fear job losses caused by advancements in artificial intelligence. Likewise, there are also concerns over the development of autonomous weaponry, otherwise known as killer robots.

