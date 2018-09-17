Luke covers sports, tech and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

SpaceX announces first passenger to fly around the Moon

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is today expected to announce the first private passenger to fly around the Moon on board the company’s Big Falcon Rocket (BFR) launch vehicle.

The space exploration company confirmed on Thursday that a passenger had signed up for the trip. The passenger’s identity has yet to be revealed. However, Musk teased a clue on Thursday by tweeting a Japanese flag emoji.

SpaceX hopes to shuttle space tourists back and forth from the Moon using the 100-man BFR. However, a launch is still some way off. Testing is expected to begin in the first half of 2019.

Musk will make the announcement at SpaceX HQ in California. The event will be streamed live via the SpaceX website, beginning at 1:30am London time (6pm PT).

Theresa May quizzed on Brexit plans

The BBC will air an interview with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Theresa May this evening as Britain enters the final six months before Brexit deadline day.

The interview will air as part of a Panorama investigation that saw cameras enter May’s Downing Street residence as she fights to convince the European Union, members of her own party, the opposition and the public that she should push on with the proposed Chequers deal in its current form.

The interview, conducted by the BBC’s Nick Robinson, is expected to provide an update on the progression of Brexit negotiations.

The episode will air on BBC One, starting at 8:30pm London time.

Putin and Erdogan talk Syria in Sochi

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is expected to travel to the Russian city of Sochi today for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlu Cavusoglu confirmed that the two leaders would hold talks on the ongoing crisis in Syria, a conflict that Russia and Turkey have clashed over in the past.

Last week Erdogan called for a ceasefire in the Syrian city of Idlib, where Iranian and Russian forces are backing the Syrian government in its fight against rebels in the area. However, the Turkish leader was unable to convince his Russian and Iranian counterparts at a meeting in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

