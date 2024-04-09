Darktrace’s ActiveAI can augment the cybersecurity process. Credit: rafapress/shutterstock

British cybersecurity company Darktrace has launched its ActiveAI security platform to respond to AI-assisted threats.

Darktrace’s ActiveAI aims to improve visibility across enterprises to combat security gaps and raise alerts for weaknesses.

ActiveAI can be used for email and operational technology.

The software is intended for use alongside human analysis, detecting unknown and novel threats that may be missed. ActiveAI is able to identify security control weaknesses before they are taken advantage of.

While AI is being integrated into cybersecurity platforms like ActiveAI, it is increasingly being weaponised against businesses.

A Darktrace-commissioned report surveyed over 1800 technology and cybersecurity professionals on the role of AI in cyberattacks.

Over 70% of respondents believed that AI-assisted threats were already impacting their business or organisation. Despite this, some 60% of respondents said they were currently underprepared to defend these threats.

When asked to explain this, respondents answered that there were two major barriers facing businesses wanting to respond to AI-assisted threats.

Firstly, many respondents felt as though their business lacked a large enough workforce to properly manage cybersecurity.

However, respondents also named a lack of AI knowledge and experience as a crucial weakness.

AI is becoming widely adopted online and in business.

A 2024 survey conducted by research and analysis company GlobalData found that over 54% of businesses believed that AI would live up to all its promises and expressed an interest in adopting AI into their daily workflows.

In spite of this interest, over 60% of businesses were also concerned about the potential cybersecurity risks associated with adopting widescale AI.

Businesses wanting to adopt AI will need to consolidate their security teams and approach.

“Security teams are reaching a breaking point, forced into a reactive state by too many alerts, too little time, and a fragmented security stack,” stated Darktrace’s chief product officer Max Heinemeyer.

Building on Darktrace’s experience with AI, Heinemeyer stated that ActiveAI was a promising solution for businesses interested in adopting AI safely.

“It correlates incidents across the digital environment and automates investigations to uplift security teams and free them from the manual, time-intensive alert triage process so they can focus their time on building proactive cyber resilience,” he said.