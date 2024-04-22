Aehr Test Systems has been granted a patent for an apparatus designed for burn-in and functional testing of microelectronic circuits on unsingulated wafers. The system features a cartridge for electric path fanning, a distribution board with strategically positioned interfaces, and a piston for precise force control on wafer contacts. GlobalData’s report on Aehr Test Systems gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Aehr Test Systems, 3D memory devices was a key innovation area identified from patents. Aehr Test Systems's grant share as of February 2024 was 64%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Apparatus for testing integrated circuits of devices

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Aehr Test Systems

The granted patent (Publication Number: US11860221B2) discloses an apparatus designed for testing integrated circuits of devices. The apparatus includes a frame, a holder for the device secured to the frame, and a contactor support structure also held by the frame. The contactor support structure features a plurality of terminals for contacting the device's contacts, along with interfaces with rows of contacts for connecting to connectors. The apparatus further includes conductors for connecting the interfaces and terminals, allowing for contact between the device and terminals. Additionally, the apparatus incorporates a power source and a signal source, enhancing its testing capabilities.



Moreover, the patent details variations of the apparatus, such as different interface configurations and the inclusion of multiple interfaces for increased functionality. The apparatus is designed to facilitate efficient testing of integrated circuits by providing a secure and movable structure for contacting devices under test. The use of conductors and power sources ensures reliable testing procedures, while the arrangement of interfaces and terminals allows for flexibility in testing different devices. Overall, the apparatus described in the patent aims to streamline the testing process for integrated circuits, offering a comprehensive solution for testing various devices effectively.

