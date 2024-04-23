ASUSTeK Computer has been granted a patent for methods and apparatuses that handle partial sensing and discontinuous reception for sidelink communication. This technology aims to reduce latency and improve resource utilization efficiency in communication between devices. The patent covers a method for a first device to perform partial sensing in a sidelink resource pool, ensuring efficient data transmission to a second device. GlobalData’s report on ASUSTeK Computer gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on ASUSTeK Computer, Device power optimization was a key innovation area identified from patents. ASUSTeK Computer's grant share as of February 2024 was 61%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11924876B2) discloses a method for partial sensing in a sidelink resource pool by a first device. The method involves triggering resource selection for sidelink data at a specific timing, determining a first sidelink resource based on sensing results of Transmission Time Intervals (TTIs), and performing a transmission on the selected resource to send the data to a second device. The set of sidelink resources is derived from sensing results of TTIs before and after the timing, with the specific number of TTIs determined based on factors like data priority, latency requirements, and Channel Busy Ratio.



Furthermore, the patent describes a first device configured for partial sensing in a sidelink resource pool, comprising a memory and a processor executing program code to perform resource selection, determine a sidelink resource based on sensing results, and transmit data to a second device. The device follows a specific timing for resource selection, considers sensing results from before and after the timing, and determines the specific number of TTIs based on various factors. The method and device aim to optimize resource selection and transmission efficiency in a sidelink communication scenario, ensuring effective utilization of resources and meeting specific data transmission requirements.

