After extensive trialling and pilots over the past couple of years, Vodafone Business announced the commercial launch of two new services as part of its enterprise mobility portfolio: 5G+ Local Slicing and Network Boost. The former is the UK’s first commercial rollout of local network slicing, offering businesses a dedicated walled-off network lane for areas up to 5km². Network Boost, on the other hand, gives workers priority data-handling during peak congestion in busy traffic areas. The offerings are built on VodafoneThree’s 5G standalone network and sit between standard public 5G access and full-blown 5G private networks (MPN).

Slicing and booster technologies have been around and promoted by vendors for a number of years now, and are only trickling down to commercial packages by telco product portfolios. Business appetite for guaranteed and predictable connectivity is growing. In 2025, VodafoneThree released research that SMEs in the UK tourism sector are missing out on over £1.5bn of potential earnings due to poor connectivity. In 2024, a Vodafone-led study found that 93% of UK businesses regarded dependable mobile data as crucial, with nearly 40% ready to adopt 5G standalone immediately. That figure would have only grown since, and the demands on the 5G network mean business and employees in many sectors will want to remain in the fast lane for traffic.

GlobalData Technology senior analyst Ismail Patel says: “Vodafone Business’s 5G+ Local Slicing makes sense for businesses that are high-traffic hotspots such as stadiums, campuses, or large urban construction sites, using network slicing technology. Network Boost, on the other hand, keeps workers on the public network but is identified for prioritisation. Both offer greater flexibility, with Local Slicing being deployable in a matter of weeks rather than months (as in the case of an MPN), and Network Boost available for use immediately after a bolt-on purchase.

“Vodafone Business’s launch of new products in the enterprise mobility line is not just about impressing. It is a strategic decision that anticipates growing business demand for deterministic 5G. Vodafone Business believes enterprises will start paying more for differentiated levels of services. With the volume of slicing trials still being conducted internationally, it is a strong bet to make. We expect mature markets will see more of business 5G differentiation – at least until the advent of 6G, which is also expected to initially lean heavily on targeted enterprise-grade applications.”

Patel concludes: “This is the beginning of competition heating up in the UK enterprise 5G market, but it is not the final chapter. Vodafone Business’s Local Slicing is based on static slicing, which requires a configuration of 6–8 weeks. Dynamic slicing – where the slice can adjust automatically on demand, pre-emptively, even if AI is embedded in the network – is the next frontier and can unlock applications that cannot foresee pre-planning, such as emergencies or unexpected events in news, sports, or industry that require immediate and reliable mobility. This will be the next race in the UK – and BT appears to have made some moves already to make this into a reality, having announced the development of a network slice selection function in partnership with Ericsson. Elsewhere, Telstra, Verizon, and T-Mobile have also launched dynamic slicing products, so the market trajectory is well laid out.”