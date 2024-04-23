Atos has patented a method and device for authenticating users accessing remote resources through an internet client. The process involves client certificate verification and token generation for user authentication, with the option for higher security third-party authentication if needed. GlobalData’s report on Atos gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Atos, Access control systems was a key innovation area identified from patents. Atos's grant share as of February 2024 was 70%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Method for authenticating user accessing remote resources using internet client

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Atos SE

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11924211B2) outlines a method for authenticating a user utilizing an internet access client to access remote resources of a computer infrastructure. The method involves enrolling the internet access client by receiving a client certificate associated with identification information, followed by a series of authentications. The first authentication involves sending the client certificate to the computer infrastructure and receiving an authentication token. The second authentication of the user includes sending data representing a security level, user identification data, and user authentication data to the infrastructure. Upon successful verification, the user is granted permission to access the remote resources. If the first authentication fails, the user is offered a higher security level third authentication method.



Additionally, the patent includes provisions for establishing a secure channel between the internet access client and the computer infrastructure before authentication, as well as verifying a match between user identification data and the client's identification information. The authentication token is described as a random code only verifiable by the computer infrastructure. The method also allows for the initiation of enrolling the internet access client if the first authentication fails, and the refusal of access if unsuccessful. Furthermore, the patent covers a computer program product and a computerized device configured to implement the authentication method, emphasizing the importance of multi-level authentication for secure access to remote resources in a computer infrastructure.

