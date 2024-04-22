CDW has been granted a patent for a selective database rollback method and system, along with a method for identifying database keys. The technology involves comparing data types and values to identify foreign keys in a database, aiding in efficient data management and recovery. GlobalData’s report on CDW gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on CDW, was a key innovation area identified from patents. CDW's grant share as of February 2024 was 45%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Database rollback and key identification method

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: CDW Corp

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11868217B2) discloses a computer-implemented method for identifying a key of a database. The method involves comparing data types and values of columns in different tables to compute similarity scores. When these scores surpass a certain threshold, the method identifies a column in one table as a foreign key of a column in another table. The database key can be either a foreign key or a primary key, with the foreign key being classified as intentional or natural. The method is specifically designed for relational databases but can also handle unstructured tabular data, spreadsheet files, or comma-separated value data.



Moreover, the patent includes a computing system and a computer-readable medium with similar functionalities. The computing system comprises processors and memories storing computer-executable instructions to carry out the key identification process. It can analyze hints files for key indications, utilize machine learning models to compare column data types, and assess existing indexes in tables. Similarly, the computer-readable medium contains instructions for identifying foreign keys based on column and value similarity scores, along with utilizing machine learning models for data type analysis. These innovations aim to streamline the process of identifying database keys, especially in complex relational databases or unstructured data formats, enhancing data management efficiency and accuracy.

