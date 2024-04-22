Clari‘s patented system and method involve creating a suggested task set to achieve a target value. The cloud server analyzes completed task sets, calculates ratios, and alerts users of discrepancies. The suggested task set is displayed in real-time on a graphical user interface. GlobalData’s report on Clari gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Clari, AI for workflow management was a key innovation area identified from patents. Clari's grant share as of February 2024 was 82%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Dynamic task suggestion system based on target values

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Clari Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11928620B2) discloses a computer-implemented method that involves receiving a request from a client device for a suggested task set at the beginning of a specific time period. The method includes retrieving completed task sets from a database, calculating composition ratios, conversion rates, and addition ratios for task categories, determining suggested total realized value, and generating a suggested task set based on nominal values. The suggested task set is then transmitted to the client device for display in a graphical user interface, allowing real-time tracking of nominal values for each task category.



Furthermore, the patent includes additional claims related to the method, such as the association of completed task sets with the same set of task categories as the suggested task set, the construction of completed task sets in predetermined time periods matching the specific time period, and the representation of different stages of task processing in the task categories. The method also involves calculating average composition ratios, conversion rates, and addition ratios across completed task sets to determine suggested realized and nominal values for each task category. The patent aims to provide a comprehensive system for suggesting task sets based on historical data analysis and real-time monitoring of task values, enhancing decision-making processes for users.

