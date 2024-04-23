CyberArk Software has been granted a patent for systems and methods that securely perform actions on a resource. The technology involves receiving requests from entities, providing indications to handlers, and executing privileged actions like queries or write commands based on the request type. GlobalData’s report on CyberArk Software gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on CyberArk Software, Automation system authentication was a key innovation area identified from patents. CyberArk Software's grant share as of February 2024 was 57%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Securely performing actions on a resource using token-based authorization

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: CyberArk Software Ltd

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11907394B1) discloses a computer-readable medium containing instructions for securely performing actions on a resource. The operations involve receiving a request from an entity associated with an organization to perform a privileged action on a resource, providing indications to handlers for query or write commands, and validating tokens for secure interactions between handlers. The patent emphasizes impersonation of entities, policy enforcement, and secure communication between handlers to ensure the integrity of the privileged actions.



Furthermore, the patent details a computer-implemented method for securely performing actions on a resource, involving encryption and decryption of payloads, API requests, and specific handlers for database operations. The method highlights the use of public and private keys for secure communication, error handling for write commands, and data retrieval for query actions. By outlining a comprehensive approach to handling privileged actions on resources, the patent aims to enhance security measures in cloud computing platforms and other digital environments, ensuring that only authorized entities can perform specific actions while maintaining data integrity and confidentiality.

