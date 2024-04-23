DataRobot has been granted a patent for a predictive modeling method that involves obtaining and fitting a first-order predictive model to predict output variables based on input variables, followed by a second-order modeling procedure to generate and test a second-order predictive model. The method aims to improve predictive accuracy. GlobalData’s report on DataRobot gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on DataRobot, Predictive modeling techniques was a key innovation area identified from patents. DataRobot's grant share as of February 2024 was 62%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Predictive modeling method with first and second-order models

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: DataRobot Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11922329B2) discloses a predictive modeling method that involves obtaining a first-order predictive model to predict output variables based on input variables and then performing a second-order predictive modeling procedure on this model. The second-order procedure includes generating second-order input data, training and testing data, fitting a second-order predictive model, and testing it on the testing data. The method also allows for blending two fitted predictive models, using different types of second-order predictive models like RuleFit or generalized additive models, and evaluating the accuracy of the models through cross-validation.



Furthermore, the patent describes a predictive modeling apparatus that stores a machine-executable module for executing the second-order predictive modeling procedure on a fitted first-order predictive model. The apparatus includes tasks for pre-processing and model-fitting, generating second-order input data, training and testing data, fitting a second-order predictive model, and testing it. Additionally, the apparatus can determine the computational efficiency of the second-order model compared to the first-order model based on resource utilization measurements. The apparatus can also handle different types of predictive models, determine accuracy scores, and deploy the most accurate model. Overall, the patent presents a comprehensive approach to predictive modeling that involves multiple steps and considerations for enhancing accuracy and efficiency in predictive modeling processes.

