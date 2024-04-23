Delta Electronics has been granted a patent for a power supply device that includes a power converter and a controller. The controller monitors output power and electrical characteristics to determine if output power needs to be limited. This innovation aims to enhance power supply efficiency and reliability. GlobalData’s report on Delta Electronics gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Delta Electronics, Battery management systems was a key innovation area identified from patents. Delta Electronics's grant share as of February 2024 was 69%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Power supply device with detection circuits to limit output power

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Delta Electronics Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11930573B2) discloses a power supply device featuring a power converter, a blocking switch, and a controller. The controller is equipped with detection circuits to monitor output power variations and electrical characteristics of the power converter and blocking switch. Based on the relationship between these detection results, the controller determines whether to limit the output power to comply with specific requirements, ensuring efficient power management.



Furthermore, the power supply device includes additional components such as a detection resistor, an optocoupler, and a synchronous rectifying switch, each contributing to the monitoring and control of the output power. By detecting parameters like voltage differences, current values, and switch operation times, the controller can make informed decisions on regulating the power output. Additionally, the device is designed to supply power through a communication cable following a Type-C protocol, with the controller monitoring voltage differences between channels to further optimize power delivery. Overall, the patented power supply device offers a sophisticated system for efficient power management and compliance with specific power source requirements, enhancing its utility in various applications.

