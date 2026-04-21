CX Enterprise Coworker will support businesses to automate and optimise customer experience workflows. Credit: Mats Wiklund/Shutterstock.com.

Adobe has announced the release of Adobe CX Enterprise Coworker, an AI-based solution designed to help organisations manage and orchestrate customer experiences (CX) more efficiently.

The announcement was made at the Adobe Summit customer experience conference.

The new product introduces agentic AI, enabling companies to streamline workflows and make use of real-time insights across Adobe’s suite of applications. These include Adobe Experience Platform (AEP), Real-Time CDP, Customer Journey Analytics, and Journey Optimizer.

According to Adobe, organisations are facing growing challenges in meeting demand for personalised customer experiences, as they work to connect data, content, and decision-making across diverse systems.

CX Enterprise Coworker aims to address these needs by embedding agentic intelligence throughout the customer engagement lifecycle. This enables teams to act with greater speed and adjust personalisation strategies while retaining oversight.

The offering uses open standards such as Model Context Protocol and Agent2Agent, providing an architecture that supports interoperability across different technology platforms.

Adobe is working with partners including Nvidia to combine security, governance, and workflow orchestration, aiming to support regulated industries and diverse enterprise environments. The new solution also integrates with AI platforms from Amazon Web Services, Anthropic, Google Cloud, Microsoft, and OpenAI.

CX Enterprise Coworker will support businesses to automate and optimise customer experience workflows.

Adobe said that it has designed the solution to monitor signals, recommend actions, and execute cross-channel experiences based on established organisational goals.

Integration across Adobe’s applications provides a connected environment, allowing immediate utilisation of insights and actions at scale.

The new product incorporates additional features, including Adobe Engagement Intelligence, Journey Optimizer Loyalty, and CX Analytics, extending decision-making, personalisation, and unified intelligence across customer data.

Companies can leverage these capabilities across Adobe products as well as external CRM systems and market signals, bringing different data sources together for more cohesive management.

Adobe customer experience orchestration engineering senior vice president Anjul Bhambhri said: “Adobe CX Enterprise Coworker will be the next step for businesses that are retooling marketing workflows to help teams take advantage of agentic AI technology.

“By synthesising intelligence from across Adobe applications, enterprise systems, and leading AI platforms, we are closing the gap between insight and action, enabling brands to deliver one-to-one personalised experience at scale.”

Adobe plans to make CX Enterprise Coworker widely available in the coming months.

Last month, Adobe agreed to pay $150m to the US Department of Justice following allegations that it did not clearly disclose termination fees and made its subscription cancellation process complex.