DeNA‘s patent involves an information processing system for virtual game content selection. Users can participate in lotteries to access different content groups with varying rarity levels. The system allows for a personalized gaming experience based on user input and selection. GlobalData’s report on DeNA gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on DeNA, Online game monetization was a key innovation area identified from patents. DeNA's grant share as of February 2024 was 70%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Virtual game content lottery system

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: DeNA Co Ltd

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11915555B2) outlines an information processing system designed for virtual game content within a video game environment. The system includes electronic storage for storing data on different pieces of virtual game content organized into content groups with corresponding appearance rates indicating rarity. The system operates through a series of draw processes where content groups are selected based on appearance rates, presentation elements are displayed for user selection, and specific virtual game content is chosen for use within the game. The system also incorporates virtual currency spending options, rewards for user actions, and limitations on draw processes based on user interactions and predetermined thresholds.



Furthermore, the patent details an information processing method and a computer-readable storage medium with instructions for executing the described operations. The system is designed to enhance user engagement by offering a dynamic and interactive experience within the virtual game world. By incorporating elements of chance, user input, and virtual currency transactions, the system aims to provide a unique and customizable gameplay experience. The patent also highlights the system's ability to track user interactions, restrict certain processes based on predefined conditions, and present a variety of virtual items to enhance user immersion and enjoyment within the video game environment.

