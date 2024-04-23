Desktop Metal‘s patent involves using occluding fluids to displace resin during 3D printing, reducing the need for support structures. The method includes placing resin and fluids in a vat, curing layers with light, and repeating the process to create a final object. GlobalData’s report on Desktop Metal gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Desktop Metal, Additive manufacturing monitoring sensors was a key innovation area identified from patents. Desktop Metal's grant share as of February 2024 was 47%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11911956B2) discloses a method for producing a three-dimensional object using a liquid polymer resin and at least one occluding fluid. The process involves depositing layers of the resin on a build table, curing them with light, and repeating the steps until the object is formed. The liquid polymer resin includes a photobase generator, and the occluding fluid's density can vary, with options such as hydrophobic oils, aliphatic alkanes, and fluorinated oils.



Furthermore, the patent claims cover various aspects of the method, including the composition of the occluding fluid, the addition of dyes to the resin, and the specific types of fluids that can be used. The density of the occluding fluid, the percentage of vat volume filled with the fluid, and the solubility of the fluid in the resin are all key factors in the patented method. Additionally, the patent specifies the monomer content of the resin, the types of dyes that can be used, and the specific chemical compounds that can be part of the resin formulation. Overall, the patent provides a detailed and comprehensive method for producing three-dimensional objects using a combination of liquid polymer resin and occluding fluids, with specific parameters and materials outlined for optimal results.

To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on Desktop Metal, buy the report here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed