Druva‘s patented system dynamically optimizes redundant data backup from client devices to tertiary storage. It allows users to set backup parameters and thresholds, comparing them during backup to select the most efficient path – direct to tertiary storage or via secondary storage. The system switches between paths as needed. GlobalData’s report on Druva gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Druva, Hybrid cloud mgmt was a key innovation area identified from patents. Druva's grant share as of February 2024 was 70%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Dynamic optimization of redundant backup paths for data sets

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Druva Inc

The granted patent (Publication Number: US11907079B2) describes a system and method for dynamically optimizing redundant backup of data sets from a client device to a tertiary storage. The system allows users to input a backup parameter to be optimized for a data set along with a corresponding threshold limit. During the redundant backup process, the system compares the current value of the backup parameter to the threshold limit and selects a path for the backup accordingly. This path can either be a direct redundant backup to the tertiary storage or a backup to a secondary storage before being redundantly backed up to the tertiary storage. The system dynamically switches between these paths based on the comparison, ensuring efficient and cost-effective backup strategies.



Furthermore, the system and method provide flexibility to users by allowing them to change the backup parameter for different data sets and select different parameters for initial and incremental backups. The backup parameter can be a backup rate or a backup cost per month, with the system making decisions based on whether the current rate or cost exceeds or falls below the threshold limit. Additionally, the system considers factors such as the location of the tertiary storage and chunk compression ratio to optimize the backup process further. By offering a dynamic and adaptable approach to redundant backup, this system aims to enhance data protection and storage efficiency for users transferring data from client devices to tertiary storage.

