Flex has been granted a patent for a solar tracking system that optimizes energy output by independently orienting movable solar panel modules based on a performance model predicting energy output. The system considers topography, weather conditions, and solar panel orientation, enhancing efficiency. GlobalData’s report on Flex gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Flex, Photovoltaic roof tiles was a key innovation area identified from patents. Flex's grant share as of February 2024 was 44%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Solar tracking system for optimizing energy output from solar panels

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Flex Ltd

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11914404B2) discloses a solar tracker system designed to optimize energy output from a grid of solar panel modules. The system includes multiple rows of rotatable solar panel modules that can move independently of each other to orient themselves towards the solar source. A control system utilizes a performance model that predicts energy output based on the orientation of each row of panels, local weather conditions, and data from a DHI-GHI module and a diffuse angle adjustor. This innovative system aims to maximize energy production by adjusting the orientation of the panels based on real-time data and shading considerations.

Furthermore, the solar tracking system incorporates self-powered controllers and network control units to facilitate wireless communication between the panels and the control system. The system can operate in a mesh network configuration, allowing for efficient data exchange and real-time monitoring of shading conditions. A remote host receives data on weather conditions and generates the performance model, which is executed by a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) device. The SCADA includes modules for topology analysis, row-to-row tracking, and communication with the diffuse angle adjustor, ensuring precise control over the orientation of the solar panels. Overall, this patented solar tracker system represents a significant advancement in optimizing energy output from solar panel arrays through intelligent control mechanisms and real-time data analysis.

