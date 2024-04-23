Frontier Communications Parent has patented a system for identifying sources of degradation within a passive optical network (PON) by comparing drifts over time of optical profiles of different segments. The system can pinpoint issues to specific components like the OLT or last mile termination unit. GlobalData’s report on Frontier Communications Parent gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Frontier Communications Parent, Passive optical networks was a key innovation area identified from patents. Frontier Communications Parent's grant share as of February 2024 was 65%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

System for identifying source of degradation in passive optical network

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Frontier Communications Parent Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11863919B1) discloses a system for identifying the source of degradation within a passive optical network (PON). The system includes processors and memories storing computer-executable instructions that detect whether an optical line terminal (OLT) or a first optical fiber is the source of degradation based on differences in optical profiles within the PON. If the differences are within predefined tolerances, the system identifies the source as the OLT; otherwise, it points to the last mile termination unit or a second optical fiber. The system provides an indication of the detected source to a recipient application or device, enhancing network maintenance and troubleshooting capabilities.



Furthermore, the system can determine the optical profile of a segment based on characteristics of optical signals, such as attenuation or changes in frequencies or power outputs. It can also predict a time-to-failure of the identified source of degradation. The method can be executed by processors on servers within the PON or on portable computing devices associated with the network. By efficiently pinpointing sources of degradation within the PON, this patented system offers a valuable tool for maintaining and optimizing the performance of optical networks, ensuring reliable and efficient service delivery to end-users.

To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on Frontier Communications Parent, buy the report here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed