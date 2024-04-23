Hamamatsu Photonics has been granted a patent for a light detection device that includes an avalanche photodiode and temperature compensation diodes for gain adjustment. The device features specific placement of components for efficient temperature compensation. GlobalData’s report on Hamamatsu Photonics gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Hamamatsu Photonics, Welding robots was a key innovation area identified from patents. Hamamatsu Photonics's grant share as of February 2024 was 57%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Temperature-compensated light detection device with avalanche photodiode

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Hamamatsu Photonics KK

The granted patent (Publication Number: US11927478B2) discloses a light detection device comprising a light detection unit with at least one avalanche photodiode, temperature compensation diodes for gain adjustment, and a terminal connecting them in parallel. The device includes a light detection region with the avalanche photodiode, a first temperature detection region with one temperature compensation diode, and a second temperature detection region with the remaining temperature compensation diodes, with the light detection region in between.



Furthermore, the device includes multiple temperature compensation diodes with common breakdown voltages, distributed in the first and second temperature detection regions. Additionally, there are third and fourth temperature compensation diodes with different breakdown voltages, also placed in the respective temperature detection regions. The light detection unit may consist of multiple avalanche photodiodes in the light detection region, enhancing the device's light detection capabilities.

To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on Hamamatsu Photonics, buy the report here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed