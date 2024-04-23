HCL Technologies has been granted a patent for a method of database operation that efficiently stores and processes large objects exceeding the size of a database column. The system utilizes tokens stored in the column to manage and process large objects in an external storage using a vector processing engine. GlobalData’s report on HCL Technologies gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on HCL Technologies, AI for workflow management was a key innovation area identified from patents. HCL Technologies's grant share as of February 2024 was 58%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Database system for storing and processing large objects

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: HCL Technologies Ltd

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11928093B2) outlines a method and system for database operation involving the storage of large objects in an external storage associated with a token stored in the database. The method includes determining the value to be stored as a large object, storing it in the external storage with information for processing the object, and forwarding database commands to a vector processing engine for processing the large object based on the operators indicated by the token. The system comprises a database management system, an external storage server, and a vector processing engine to handle database commands for large objects stored in the external storage.



Furthermore, the system includes a client device with a database application to interact with the database table and obtain representations of large objects from the external storage server. The external storage server is also capable of caching results of supported operations and determining the network location for processing based on network traffic, network topology, and the structure of the large object. Additionally, the system involves the generation of a hybrid data pipe structure for table data at the external storage, facilitating the sequential transfer of data blocks to the database management system. Overall, the method and system described in the patent aim to efficiently store and process large objects in a database, enhancing data management capabilities for users and clients accessing the system.

