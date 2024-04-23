Inpixon has patented a Proactive Loss Prevention System for venues and retail spaces using wireless technology. The system detects mobile devices, stores data, identifies incidents, and alerts venue operators of suspect presence. This innovative approach aims to enhance existing security measures and reduce retail theft. GlobalData’s report on Inpixon gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Inpixon, Perimeter security was a key innovation area identified from patents. Inpixon's grant share as of February 2024 was 54%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Proactive loss prevention system using wireless technology in venues

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Inpixon

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11875657B2) outlines a computer-implemented method for detecting and managing incidents at venues using mobile devices and proximity recognition devices. The method involves detecting mobile devices, storing data related to their location and unique identifiers, determining incidents at the venue, generating events associated with these incidents, and identifying suspect devices based on proximity to recognition devices. The system alerts venue operators of suspect returns and provides images for identification. Remedial measures can be user-defined, such as alerts to venue operators or security personnel. The method also includes identifying persons associated with suspect devices and obtaining additional information about them, enhancing event data stored by the system.



Furthermore, the patent describes a system for proactively preventing article loss in venues by detecting mobile devices, determining incidents, and identifying suspect devices based on proximity to recognition devices. The system can alert venue operators of suspect returns and provide suspect images for identification. The method includes steps for processing external incident notifications and determining incidents based on user evaluations or rule-based computer systems. The system's operations are executed by processors programmed with computer instructions, enabling efficient incident management and suspect identification in venues using mobile devices and proximity recognition technology.

