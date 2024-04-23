Jumio‘s patented system and method detect liveness by analyzing user reactions to cues presented on a client device. The technology determines if the user is live based on voluntary and involuntary actions, ensuring secure identity verification. GlobalData’s report on Jumio gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Jumio, Biometric transaction authentication was a key innovation area identified from patents. Jumio's grant share as of February 2024 was 100%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Liveness detection system and method for user authentication

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Jumio Corporation

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11922731B1) outlines a computer-implemented method that involves inducing both voluntary and involuntary actions in a user through cues presented on a client device. The method utilizes sensor data, such as eye movements captured by a camera, to determine if the user's reactions meet specific criteria, including confidence thresholds for involuntary actions. If the user fails to perform the desired involuntary action, a second cue is generated to induce the voluntary action. The system also includes instructions for selecting display locations for cues and analyzing multiple reactions to determine if the user is live based on their responses.



Furthermore, the patent describes a system that implements the method, featuring a processor and memory storing instructions for generating cues, analyzing user reactions, and determining live status based on the user's responses. The system is designed to detect involuntary eye movements and other actions, such as user input or device manipulation, to assess user engagement and responsiveness. Additionally, the system includes instructions for presenting cues at specific display locations on the client device to prompt user reactions effectively. Overall, the patented method and system aim to enhance user interaction by dynamically adjusting cues based on user responses and engagement levels, ultimately improving the overall user experience.

To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on Jumio, buy the report here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed