Keysight Technologies patented a method for calibrating a test system with two instruments by adjusting RF sources to remove phase differences. The method involves generating RF signals, measuring phases, and aligning sources for accurate testing. GlobalData’s report on Keysight Technologies gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Keysight Technologies, Network traffic analysis was a key innovation area identified from patents. Keysight Technologies's grant share as of February 2024 was 77%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11927661B2) discloses a method and system for calibrating a test system involving multiple test instruments connected to each other. The method involves generating RF signals, measuring incident and reflected signals, determining phase differences, and adjusting RF sources to align phases. Additionally, S-parameter calibration of receivers is performed using calibration RF signals to provide correction terms. The system includes a first test instrument with a VNA and RF source, connected to a second test instrument with a similar setup, allowing for phase alignment of RF sources during testing of a device under test (DUT).



The method and system described in the patent aim to improve the accuracy and reliability of testing RF devices by ensuring proper calibration and phase alignment of multiple RF sources. By calibrating the test instruments and adjusting the RF sources based on measured phase differences, the system can effectively test DUTs using RF signals that are accurately aligned. The use of S-parameter calibration further enhances the precision of the testing process by providing correction terms for the receivers. Overall, the patent presents a comprehensive approach to calibrating and testing RF devices, particularly useful in industries where precise RF measurements are crucial for product development and quality assurance.

