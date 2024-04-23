NextNav has been granted a patent for extending the spatial coverage of a reference pressure network. The technology involves determining reference-level pressures for a mobile device outside the network coverage area, using pressure patterns to estimate altitude, and calibrating the device’s pressure sensor. GlobalData’s report on NextNav gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on NextNav, Perimeter security was a key innovation area identified from patents. NextNav's grant share as of February 2024 was 50%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Extending spatial coverage of reference pressure network for altitude estimation

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: NextNav LLC

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11913809B2) outlines a method for extending the spatial coverage of a network of reference pressure sensors for mobile devices. The method involves determining the reference-level pressure for the estimated position of a mobile device by utilizing a set of reference-level pressures and a pressure pattern for the region. This information is then used to calibrate the pressure sensor of the mobile device. The patent also includes provisions for determining the altitude of the mobile device for emergency response or navigation purposes based on the reference-level pressure value.



Furthermore, the patent details a processing system that includes a memory with computer-executable instructions and a machine to execute these instructions. This system is designed to implement the method described in the patent for extending the spatial coverage of the reference pressure network. By utilizing a combination of reference-level pressures and pressure patterns, the method aims to enhance the accuracy and reliability of pressure sensor calibration and altitude estimation for mobile devices operating outside the coverage area of the network of reference pressure sensors. This innovation could have significant implications for improving location-based services and emergency response systems that rely on accurate altitude information.

