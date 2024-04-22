NTT DOCOMO‘s patent involves a user terminal that efficiently transmits UCI in future radio systems using PUCCH repetition. The technology determines a codebook for PUCCH transmission per slot based on PDSCH candidate occasions and HARQ-ACK timing, ensuring proper transmission even with configured PUCCH repetition and semi-static HARQ-ACK codebook. GlobalData’s report on NTT DOCOMO gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on NTT DOCOMO, was a key innovation area identified from patents. NTT DOCOMO's grant share as of February 2024 was 26%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Dynamic codebook selection for pucch transmission in future radio systems

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: NTT DOCOMO Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11924139B2) discloses a terminal, a radio communication method, a base station, and a system for efficient transmission and reception of hybrid automatic repeat request acknowledgments (HARQ-ACKs) in a wireless communication network. The terminal includes a receiver, a processor, and a transmitter that work together to determine a codebook for transmitting HARQ-ACKs on a physical uplink control channel (PUCCH) based on various factors such as PDSCH candidate occasions and timing information. The processor ensures that when the transmission period for the PUCCH collides with another type of uplink control information, the conflicting transmission is avoided, prioritizing the HARQ-ACK transmission.



Furthermore, the patent describes a base station that transmits the downlink shared channel and receives the HARQ-ACKs from the terminal. The base station's processor is configured to determine the appropriate codebook for receiving HARQ-ACKs based on similar factors as the terminal. In cases where the transmission period for the PUCCH conflicts with the transmission of other uplink control information, the base station ensures that the conflicting transmission is avoided, allowing for the successful reception of the HARQ-ACKs. Overall, the patented technology aims to optimize the transmission and reception of HARQ-ACKs in wireless communication systems, enhancing the efficiency and reliability of data transmission in the network.

To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on NTT DOCOMO, buy the report here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed