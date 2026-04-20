The government expects the Sovereign AI fund’s approach to remove structural barriers that typically slow high-potential companies. Credit: Alexander Supertramp/Shutterstock.com.

The UK government has made its first investment under the £500m ($675m) Sovereign AI fund aimed at accelerating the commercial growth of domestic AI companies.

The initiative, announced by the UK Technology Secretary Liz Kendall at an event in London, marks a shift in industrial strategy. It places government support behind companies considered crucial for economic development, public services, and national security.

The Sovereign AI Unit, operating as a state-supported venture capital fund, will combine financial investment with direct access to the UK’s largest AI supercomputers. It will also provide research and development (R&D) support and help companies navigate regulatory and procurement procedures.

The unit has begun with two direct investments, including the AI infrastructure startup Callosum.

Six additional startups, Prima Mente, Cosine, Cursive, Doubleword, Twig Bio, and Odyssey, will access the government’s AI Research Resource supercomputer network. Several of the companies have also signed right of first refusal agreements for future investments.

Companies supported by the Sovereign AI Unit receive benefits including fully funded supercomputing resources and assistance with data access, procurement opportunities and potential regulatory framework development. They also get expedited visa support, with up to 10 cost-free visas for key R&D staff and one-day response times.

Startups opting to become UK Limited Companies can have legal fees covered by the unit.

The government expects the Sovereign AI fund’s approach to remove structural barriers that typically slow high-potential companies, enabling more rapid product deployment and international expansion.

Kendall said: “Sovereign AI is unlike anything government has ever done before. Its unique approach will help break down the barriers that have too often held back British enterprise and innovation. This is how we ensure Britain’s economic prosperity and national security in the modern age.

“My message to British founders and innovators is clear – we will ensure you never have to choose between your ambition and your home, because Britain will give you both.”

According to the UK Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), discussions are continuing with around 30 additional companies about access to supercomputing infrastructure.

Furthermore, the government, through the Sovereign AI fund and the Global Talent Taskforce, plans outreach across UK cities to extend the benefits of AI technology nationally.