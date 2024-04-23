Open Text has been granted a patent for a method involving a classification scanner and machine learning scanner to determine if a classification applies to an electronic message. The process involves analyzing messages without express indications from users and taking appropriate actions based on the classification. GlobalData’s report on Open Text gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData's company profile on Open Text, AI for workflow management was a key innovation area identified from patents. Open Text's grant share as of February 2024 was 91%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Email classification using machine learning scanner

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Open Text Corp

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11930018B2) outlines a method and system for managing electronic messages based on classification. The method involves receiving an electronic message without an explicit sender indication of a classification, determining the classification using a machine learning scanner trained on a set of messages with explicit classifications, and taking appropriate action based on the classification. The system includes a processor and computer-readable medium with instructions for implementing the method, allowing for efficient message management based on learned classifications.



Furthermore, the patent details the use of a remote email gateway to provide machine learning policies for message classification. The system can process messages with classifications such as encryption, quarantine, archive, or brand, based on identifiers associated with the sender or sender group. Additionally, the system allows for the bypassing of the classification scanner for messages with explicit sender indications of classification, streamlining the process of taking action on messages based on their determined classifications. Overall, the patented method and system offer a sophisticated approach to managing electronic messages efficiently and effectively based on learned classifications and sender indications.

