Palantir Technologies‘s patent involves a method using processors to receive a user query, send search engine and data access queries, locate and retrieve data from different data stores. The innovative method streamlines data retrieval processes efficiently. GlobalData’s report on Palantir Technologies gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Palantir Technologies, Social media analytics was a key innovation area identified from patents. Palantir Technologies's grant share as of February 2024 was 68%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Method for deriving search engine and data access queries

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Palantir Technologies Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11928166B2) discloses a method performed by processors involving sending a search engine query to locate first data, deriving a data access query based on the first data to locate second data, and receiving the second data. The first data store includes a search engine index with an inverted index mapping the data records. The method aims to optimize access speeds for different data types and involves distributed inverted indexes across multiple computing devices.



Furthermore, the patent includes a system with processors and memories executing instructions to perform operations similar to the method described. It involves sending search engine queries, deriving data access queries, and receiving data from different data stores. The system also focuses on optimizing access speeds, utilizing distributed data stores, and processing user queries to generate search engine and data access queries efficiently. The system aims to enhance data retrieval processes and improve the overall efficiency of accessing and processing data across various data types and computing devices.

To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on Palantir Technologies, buy the report here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed