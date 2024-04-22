PowerFleet‘s patented cargo-sensing unit uses an image sensor to monitor cargo space within containers. The method involves mounting the unit by inserting a stem through an opening in the container and securing it in place. This technology enhances cargo monitoring and security. GlobalData’s report on PowerFleet gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on PowerFleet, Crowdsourced EV service mgmt was a key innovation area identified from patents. PowerFleet's grant share as of February 2024 was 70%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Installation method of cargo-sensing unit in cargo container

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: PowerFleet Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11887038B2) discloses an innovative installation method for a cargo-sensing unit designed to monitor cargo space utilization within a container. The method involves forming a mounting opening in the container, inserting the stem of the unit through the opening, and attaching a mounting mechanism to secure the unit in place against the inside portion of the cargo area. Additional steps include using a security screw and a mounting template for precise positioning, as well as implementing a secondary alignment mechanism to prevent rotation of the unit once installed.



The cargo-sensing unit, as described in the patent claims, not only includes an image sensor for capturing cargo space images but also features processors, memory, and various sensors such as light, pressure, sonar, and environmental sensors. These components work together to provide detailed cargo space utilization estimates, monitor changes in the cargo load, and wirelessly communicate with external sensors within the container. The unit is designed to transmit data to a remote device, making it a comprehensive solution for efficient cargo monitoring and management in various transportation scenarios.

