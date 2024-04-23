Quanta Computer has been granted a patent for a fan guard designed for a server system. The fan guard includes a housing with a cylindrical inner surface and wings that guide airflow from cooling fans towards the exterior surface of the fan container. The design aims to optimize cooling efficiency. GlobalData’s report on Quanta Computer gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Quanta Computer, Data center cooling systems was a key innovation area identified from patents. Quanta Computer's grant share as of February 2024 was 75%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Fan guard for server system with cooling fans

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Quanta Computer Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11927202B2) discloses a server system with a unique fan guard design aimed at improving cooling efficiency. The server system comprises a fan container housing multiple cooling fans, including a first fan and a second fan positioned in a way that the first fan directs airflow towards the second fan, which then continues the airflow towards the exterior surface of the fan container. The fan guard, coupled to the exterior surface of the fan container, features a housing with a cylindrical inner surface and a unique shape that optimizes the airflow path. The housing includes a plurality of wings that are radially curved to create a concave shape, enhancing the airflow dynamics within the fan guard.



Furthermore, the server system includes additional features such as proximal and distal air foil struts connecting the wings, forming polygons within the fan guard. The design ensures that the airflow is efficiently directed towards the exterior of the fan container, enhancing the overall cooling performance of the server system. The fan guard's innovative design, with its curved wings and strategic placement of air foil struts, aims to optimize airflow patterns and improve cooling efficiency within the server system. This patented technology represents a significant advancement in server cooling systems, offering a more effective and streamlined approach to managing heat dissipation in data centers and other server environments.

To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on Quanta Computer, buy the report here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed