Sanmina has been granted a patent for an optical rotary joint that allows for the transmission of optical signals between rotating components. The joint includes optical receivers and transmit beam launchers operating at different wavelengths, enhancing signal transmission efficiency. GlobalData’s report on Sanmina gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Sanmina, Treatment progress monitoring was a key innovation area identified from patents. Sanmina's grant share as of February 2024 was 92%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Optical rotary joint for transmitting signals at different wavelengths

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Sanmina Corp

The granted patent (Publication Number: US11921326B2) discloses an optical rotary joint designed for data transmission applications. The rotary joint comprises a first annular portion with a receiver face and a second annular portion that rotates with respect to the first portion, featuring an emitter face. The device includes optical receivers and transmit beam launchers on the respective faces, enabling the transmission of optical signals as the second portion rotates. Notably, the optical signals are transmitted at two different wavelengths, with the receivers equipped with optical bandpass filters to process the specific wavelengths. The design ensures efficient data transmission within the rotary joint.



Furthermore, the patent details the configuration of the optical rotary joint, highlighting the components such as a transmit data source, optical splitter, and optical fibers mounted on the rotating portion. The optical receivers consist of photodetectors and lenses to receive and process optical signals with minimal time delay variation. The patent also describes the positioning of transmit beam launchers and receivers to facilitate continuous signal reception during rotation. Additionally, the optical rotary joint includes features like equiangular spacing of transmit beam launchers and angular separation between receivers to optimize data transmission efficiency. Overall, the patent showcases a sophisticated optical rotary joint design tailored for seamless data transmission in rotary applications.

