Sift Science has patented a system and method for accelerating the resolution of digital dispute events using machine learning-based models. The technology routes disputes to specific models based on historical data, computes probabilities of resolution, generates response artifacts, and updates inferences for efficient dispute resolution. GlobalData's report on Sift Science gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy.

According to GlobalData's company profile on Sift Science, AI-assisted threat classification was a key innovation area identified from patents. Sift Science's grant share as of February 2024 was 83%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Machine learning-based method for accelerating digital dispute resolution

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Sift Science Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11916927B2) discloses a machine learning-based method designed to expedite the resolution of digital dispute events. The method involves identifying a digital dispute event and routing it to either a subscriber-specific machine learning-based dispute scoring model or a subscriber-agnostic model based on historical data. The system computes a preliminary dispute inference based on extracted features, generates a dispute response artifact, and updates the inference based on evidence data. The final response artifact is then transmitted to the relevant entity, ensuring a streamlined and efficient resolution process.



Furthermore, the method includes features such as displaying the dispute response artifact on a web-based interface, highlighting missing evidence data that could strengthen the subscriber's case, and providing insights on improving the response. The system evaluates evidence data against a corpus, generates evidence feature datasets, and utilizes specific models based on training data availability. With a focus on binary-based evidence data features and API calls to gather evidence data, the method aims to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of resolving digital dispute events, ultimately benefiting both subscribers and the digital threat mitigation service.

