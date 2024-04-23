Sprinklr‘s patented processing system automatically curates social media content for digital signs in real-time, based on emerging trends and user metrics. The system uses a set of rules to display creative images associated with keywords with the largest social media metrics, saving time and effort while tapping into consumer trends. GlobalData’s report on Sprinklr gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Sprinklr, Personalized content delivery was a key innovation area identified from patents. Sprinklr's grant share as of February 2024 was 63%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Automated system for curating social media content for digital signs

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Sprinklr Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11861539B2) describes an innovative apparatus that utilizes a software system to continually ingest social media from various social networks and curate content for digital signs in real-time. The software system employs a chain of data processors to generate sequences of individual display elements for the digital signs, with content changing dynamically based on emerging trends in the social media feed. Additionally, the system includes a user interface that allows operators to adjust the content production manually using control elements, with the software system capable of automatically generating sequences in the absence of manual adjustments. The apparatus further stores creative images associated with different subjects and rules specifying conditions for displaying these images based on additional metrics derived from the social media data.



Furthermore, the patent details various rules and functionalities of the software system, including identifying topics, sentiment value thresholds, and creative images to display, as well as incorporating filters for different demographics and geographic locations. The system can also display promotional data along with creative images, detect characteristics of subjects with the highest metrics, and display posts associated with selected subjects on digital signs. Moreover, the software system can adjust the layers of creative images based on segmentation data, cycle through popular subsets of images, and display content based on keywords during specific time periods. Overall, the patented apparatus offers a sophisticated solution for dynamically curating and displaying social media content on digital signs, providing operators with a versatile tool for engaging audiences in real-time.

