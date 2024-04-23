Sysdig has been granted a patent for a monitoring system that automatically tracks containerized microservices in a computing cluster. The system receives information, adds monitoring configurations via an API, collects monitoring data, and sends it to a user device. GlobalData’s report on Sysdig gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Sysdig, Network services virtualization was a key innovation area identified from patents. Sysdig's grant share as of February 2024 was 54%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Automatic monitoring of containerized microservices in computing clusters

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Sysdig Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11909604B2) discloses a computer-implemented method for the automatic monitoring of containerized microservices. The method involves receiving information about a microservice running in containers within a computing cluster, adding monitoring configurations to the microservice's dataset via an API request to the cluster manager, collecting monitoring data as the microservice runs, and transmitting this data to a user device associated with the microservice. The patent also covers features such as issuing initial requests for data on new microservices, managing configuration templates, generating a graphical user interface for configuration management, and receiving contextual information related to the microservice for monitoring purposes.



Furthermore, the patent includes provisions for identifying the creator of the microservice, determining user devices based on identifiers, specifying configurations for generating alerts, routing information, and access privileges, as well as utilizing Kubernetes as the cluster manager. The method also involves creating and storing annotations, labels, or namespaces in a configuration file, managing performance metrics for each container, and transmitting contextual information like firewall rules and VPN configurations to user devices. The patent also extends to non-transitory storage media storing instructions for executing the monitoring method, including issuing initial requests, managing configuration templates, and transmitting monitoring data to user devices, emphasizing the comprehensive nature of the disclosed technology in monitoring containerized microservices efficiently.

