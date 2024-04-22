Tableau Software‘s patent involves a computer system displaying multiple panes in a user interface for data analysis. Users can perform data transformation operations by selecting nodes in a flow diagram, with corresponding updates in the displayed dataset. The method enhances data preparation for analysis. GlobalData’s report on Tableau Software gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Tableau Software, was a key innovation area identified from patents. Tableau Software's grant share as of February 2024 was 47%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Data preparation method using interactive flow diagram interface

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Tableau Software LLC

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11921979B2) discloses a method for preparing data for analysis using a computer system. The method involves displaying a user interface with multiple panes, including a flow diagram with nodes representing data transformation operations and a pane showing data rows/columns for an intermediate dataset. Users can input commands to perform data transformation operations, such as adding, splitting, or merging columns, with the interface updating in real-time to reflect these changes. Additionally, the system can display recent data source connections and organize secondary operations based on logical or chronological order.



Furthermore, the patent describes a computer system and a non-transitory computer-readable storage medium implementing the method for data preparation. These systems allow for the concurrent display of panes in a user interface, user input for data transformation operations, and real-time updates to reflect these changes. The system can also organize secondary operations based on the primary operation at the selected node, providing a structured approach to data analysis and transformation. Overall, the patented technology aims to streamline the process of preparing data for analysis by providing a user-friendly interface and efficient data manipulation tools, enhancing the overall data analysis workflow for users.

