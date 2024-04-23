Tanium‘s patented method involves monitoring a network of machines in a linear communication orbit, where each machine stores performance metrics locally. Queries are sent through the orbit, and reports are generated based on stored information, culminating in a merged report reflecting overall performance. GlobalData’s report on Tanium gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Tanium, P2P content caching was a key innovation area identified from patents. Tanium's grant share as of February 2024 was 94%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Method for monitoring network performance using linear communication orbit

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Tanium Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11914495B1) discloses a method for monitoring a network of machines arranged in a linear communication orbit. The method involves a server system communicating with multiple machines in the network, where each machine autonomously monitors and stores performance metrics locally. The server system transmits queries containing rules to the machines, receives reports based on the stored information, and generates a merged report reflecting the performance of the entire network. The predefined set of performance metrics includes memory usage, processor usage, and communication channel usage, among others. Additionally, the method allows for the establishment of direct duplex connections between the server system and individual machines for receiving real-time performance information.



Furthermore, the patent includes claims related to the server system itself, detailing its configuration and operations. The server system is equipped with processors, memory, and programs that facilitate the transmission of queries, receipt of reports, and generation of merged performance reports. The predefined set of performance metrics covers various aspects such as workload metrics, memory storage unit usage, and events like application malfunctions. The server system can also send instruction packets to machines for establishing direct connections, enabling the retrieval of additional performance information not included in the initial reports. Overall, the patented method and system provide a comprehensive approach to monitoring and analyzing the performance of a network of machines in a linear communication orbit, enhancing efficiency and troubleshooting capabilities.

