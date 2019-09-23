Data privacy is one of the biggest issues facing Big Tech companies in recent months. Big Tech corporations such as Google, Amazon, and Facebook are losing public trust rapidly due to failures in keeping sensitive data safe. Where once, these tech giants would be seemingly immune to scrutiny over data laws, now the tide is changing and accountability is key.

Big Tech companies have long evaded prosecution for data breaches, election manipulation, and promotion of terrorist material. Recently though, public trust has fallen and large companies such as these are deemed a bigger threat to society than bankers in 2007. Public outrage following the actions and failures of these companies is a driving force for change, and regulators are now forced to take a stand.

Big Tech companies no longer retain trust in the public eye, and this is a risk to businesses within the sector.

During this report, you will learn how regulation will impact the tech, media and telecom industry globally. Data privacy is a huge threat for businesses and it needs to be controlled. There is scope for changes in the process of data protection in the tech industry and GlobalData analyses possible opportunities to arise in the market.

This report has several key highlights such as:

Data privacy is the biggest threat to Big Tech, and it even threatens the very foundation of Ad-Based business

Public outcry is forcing regulators to act against Big Tech companies

There could be 10 regulators checking every company which is why data privacy is crucial

After several years of regulatory missives emanating from the European Union (EU), US regulators are also initiating formal probes

GlobalData’s report ‘Data privacy – Thematic Research’ allows you to delve into the world of data privacy and discover vital regulations and rules which should be undertaken. It shows how the biggest companies in the world have failed with data privacy in the past and the reasons why regulators are now clamping down on them. Even antitrust regulators are shifting their focus from abuse of market power towards abuse of power in regards to the control of customer data. You will identify winners and losers in the data privacy theme and understand how to take advantage of the market.

