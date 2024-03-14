US software company Databricks has entered a partnership with Mistral AI to accelerate the development of generative AI (GenAI).
Mistral AI’s technology will be implemented into Databricks’ data platform, which is a service that structures a business’ data to provide insights. It enables businesses to search and ask queries from their data.
Databricks customers will also gain access to Mistral AI’s AI tools and large language models (LLMs) through Databricks Marketplace, including Mistral’s open AI models Mistral 7B and Mixtral 8x7B.
Databricks stated that its customers would now be able to benefit from competitive GenAI tools without compromising on security or data privacy.
A blog post written by Databricks stated that it had already seen over 1,000 companies use Mistral AI’s models on Databricks’ platform.
Databricks customer, Experian, stated that it had already benefited from using Mistral AI’s models.
“At Experian, we’re developing GenAI models with the lowest rates of hallucination while preserving core functionality. Utilizing the Mixtral 8x7b model on Databricks has facilitated rapid prototyping, revealing its superior performance and quick response times,” said Experian’s head of AI innovation James Lin.
Research and analysis company GlobalData forecasts that, throughout 2024 and 2025, AI rollout will see an increase in momentum as businesses seek out AI tools and products.
By 2030, GlobalData forecasts that the total AI market will be worth over $909bn worldwide.