MosaicML offers LLMs, the technology behind generative AI. Credit: HelloRF Zcool via Shutterstock.

US-based data and artificial intelligence (AI) company Databricks has signed a definitive agreement to buy generative AI solutions provider MosaicML for nearly $1.3bn.

Together, the companies seek to open up generative AI to all businesses, allowing them to develop, control, and secure generative AI models using their data and at much lower costs.

The San Francisco-based MosaicML is behind the MPT large language models.

Entities such as AI2 (Allen Institute for AI), Generally Intelligent, Hippocratic AI, Replit, and Scatter Labs employ MosaicML for numerous generative AI use cases.

Databricks co-founder and CEO Ali Ghodsi said: “Every organisation should be able to benefit from the AI revolution with more control over how their data is used. Databricks and MosaicML’s shared vision, rooted in transparency and a history of open source contributions, will deliver value to our customers as they navigate the biggest computing revolution of our time.”

Upon completion of the deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, the whole MosaicML team, including its research team, is anticipated to join Databricks.

MosaicML co-founder and CEO Naveen Rao said: “We started MosaicML to solve the hard engineering and research problems necessary to make large scale training more accessible to everyone.

“With the recent generative AI wave, this mission has taken center stage. Together with Databricks, we will tip the scales in the favor of many — and we will do it as kindred spirits: researchers turned entrepreneurs sharing a similar mission.”

Last month, MosaicML introduced MosaicML Inference, claiming that it would make generative AI available to all businesses at a cost that may be up to 15 times less than what its competitors were charging.