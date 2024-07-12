Microsoft said it was working closely with the US Government. Credit: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Republican lawmakers have called for a probe into Microsoft‘s $1.5bn (Dh5.51bn) investment in United Arab Emirates-based AI firm G42, citing concerns about the transfer of sensitive technology and G42’s historic ties to China.

Michael McCaul and John Moolenaar, chairmen of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, wrote a letter to White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan Wednesday (11 July) calling for the probe.

“We remain deeply concerned by attempts to move quickly to advance a partnership that involves the unprecedented transfer of highly sensitive, US-origin technology, without congressional consultation or clearly defined regulations in place,” the lawmakers said in the letter.

The letter called the Microsoft and G42 deal one of the “most consequential investments by a U.S. technology firm in the Middle East in decades”.

The two chairmen asked for a US assessment of G42’s links to the Chinese military, government and communist party.

Microsoft said it was working closely with the US Government and said national security remains its principal priority.

GlobalData forecasts that the overall AI market will be worth $909bn by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35% between 2022 and 2030.

In the GenAI space, revenues are expected to grow from $1.8bn in 2022 to $33bn in 2027 at a CAGR of 80%.